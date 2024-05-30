AAP govt at fault for Delhi water crisis, Haryana providing more water than agreed: Sachdeva

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday blamed the AAP government for the water crisis in Delhi and claimed that Haryana is supplying 1,049 cusecs of Yamuna water to the city, which he said exceeds the agreed-upon water sharing amount.

Sachdeva's statement came in response to Water Minister Atishi who has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of Yamuna water, causing shortage in many parts of the city.

The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

Delhi's people are not suffering due to a genuine reason but due to an artificial crisis of water created by the Kejriwal government, Sachdeva alleged.

"Water Minister Atishi is claiming that the Haryana government is not providing Delhi water, but she is hiding the truth," he charged.

Just a few days ago, officials from the Delhi government's flood department and Jal Board went to the Hathinikund Barrage, where officials from the Haryana government were also present, he said.

"After checking the system set up to measure the water level, officials from the flood department and Jal Board returned satisfied because the Haryana government is supplying more water to Delhi than promised," he claimed.

According to an agreement, Haryana is supposed to daily provide 719 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water to the national capital, but the state is instead providing 1,049 cusecs of water per day, Sachdeva said.

"The question arises, what is the reason of supply crisis in Delhi when it is receiving more water than promised? Water is being wasted and stolen and the Delhi government has completely failed to stop this wastage and theft," he charged.

Sachdeva also alleged corruption involved in supply of water in the city through tankers.

Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1. She had said the Delhi government may approach the Supreme Court if the supply of Yamuna water to the city does not improve in coming days. PTI VIT RPA