AAP govt being bypassed in appointing of presiding officer for mayoral polls: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging that a file related to appointment of presiding officer for mayoral polls of the MCD was sent to the LG office directly by the chief secretary bypassing him.

Advertisment

Bharadwaj requested the LG for returning the file to the chief secretary with an instruction that it should be sent to the LG office through the Urban Development minister.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the minister's claims.

Bharadwaj said that the matter was a transferred subject and as per the Constitution of India, it came under the control of elected government of Delhi.

Advertisment

Therefore, like previous years, this file should have been routed through the Minister of Urban Development, he said in the letter.

"However, as it is clearly evident from the file movement, the CS Naresh Kumar has deliberately bypassed the undersigned. He is very well aware that Chief Minister is in judicial custody, however, he knowingly sent the file to office of CM and as expected he got that file returned to him. And then he sent the file directly to your goodself (LG)," Bharadwaj claimed.

He alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to bypass the entire elected government of Delhi in the matter of appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral polls. PTI VIT AS AS