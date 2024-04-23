AAP govt being bypassed in appointing presiding officer for mayoral polls: Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, alleging the chief secretary has bypassed him and sent a file related to the appointment of a presiding officer for MCD mayoral polls to the L-G office directly.

Advertisment

Bharadwaj requested Saxena to return the file to the chief secretary with an instruction that it should be rerouted through the Urban Development minister.

During the mayoral election in January last year, the issue of appointing a presiding officer led to a dispute between the AAP and BJP as the LG nominated a BJP councillor to the post.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the minister's claims.

Advertisment

Bharadwaj said the matter was a transferred subject and according to the Constitution, it came under the control of the elected government of Delhi. Therefore, like previous years, this file should have been routed through the urban development minister, he said in the letter to the L-G.

"However, it is clearly evident from the file movement, that the CS (chief secretary) Naresh Kumar has deliberately bypassed the undersigned. He is very well aware that the chief minister is in judicial custody. However, he knowingly sent the file to the office of CM and as expected he got that file returned to him. And then he sent the file directly to your good self (LG)," Bharadwaj claimed.

Alleging that there was a "conspiracy" to bypass the elected government of Delhi in the matter of appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral polls, he alleged the conduct of the chief secretary was against the directions of the Supreme Court.

Advertisment

"This is not the first time that CS Naresh Kumar has deliberately chosen to bypass the elected government in the matters of transferred subjects," he alleged, citing a previous issue over the approval for a foreign tour of the MCD mayor.

Bharadwaj claimed that there are many other examples where the chief secretary "deliberately bypassed" the elected government and no action was taken against him.

"It is requested that your good self may take appropriate action against CS Naresh Kumar for his deliberate and repeated misconduct," the minister said in his letter.

The mayoral poll of MCD is due on April 26 although approval for the appointment of the presiding officer of the election is yet to come from the L-G office. The government, through the Chief Minister's Office, routes the file having the name of the presiding officer to the LG for his nod.

With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in judicial custody till May 7, the issue was hanging fire. The Aam Aadmi Party rules the MCD with the majority of 137 councillors out of a total of 250 while the BJP has 105 councillors in the House of the civic body. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD