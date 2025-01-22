Congress alleges AAP government committed a Rs 382-crore healthcare scam

New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government committed a corruption of Rs 382 crore in the healthcare sector.

Advertisment

During a press conference here, Maken said that they used to make allegations against the Congress government on the basis of CAG reports. At present, 14 CAG reports are showing serious corruption charges against the AAP government.

"Kejriwal came to power in the name of eradicating corruption but never allowed the 14 CAG reports of his and his government's corruption to be made public on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Today, we are exposing one of the 14 reports of his corruption in the health sector in front of the people of Delhi," he claimed.

Citing a CAG report, Maken further claimed that he found that there was a scam of Rs 382 crore against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisment

AAP claimed that they would complete their work before time and also save money. But the CAG report states that only three new hospitals were built in the past 10 years, Maken said.

All three hospitals started during the time of the Congress government. The delay of Indira Gandhi Hospital was five years, Burari Hospital was delayed by six years and Maulana Azad Dental Hospital was delayed by three years.

"Apart from this, there was a total of Rs 314.9 crore extra spent on Indira Gandhi Hospital over the tender amount. An amount of Rs 41.26 crore extra was spent on Burari Hospital and Rs 26.36 crore on the Maulana Azad Dental Hospital. A total of Rs 382.52 crore was spent extra from the tendered amount. I am not saying this, the CAG report is saying this," Maken said.

Advertisment

"I am directly accusing Kejriwal and his government that this is the biggest reason for stopping the CAG report," he further stated.

According to the CAG, a total of 15 plots were acquired by the Delhi government between 2007 and 2015 on which hospitals and dispensaries were to be built, but no work was started. From 2016-17 to 2021-22, Rs 2,623 crore lapsed out of the money sanctioned for infrastructure projects, Maken said.

The budget received from the Central Government during the Covid pandemic could not be used, he said.

Advertisment

The Central government gave a budget of Rs 635.62 crores, of which 56.74 per cent i.e. Rs 360.64 crores was not spent. The budget for the four-year period from 2016-17 to 2020-21 had a target of increasing 32,000 beds but could only increase 1,235 beds by 3.86 per cent, he said during the press conference.

The average bed occupancy in nine government hospitals in Delhi is 101-189 per cent, meaning two patients on one bed. In seven hospitals, it is 109-160 per cent, Maken said.

Four hospitals -- LNJP, Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality and Janakpuri Speciality -- are the main hospitals in which the CAG team visited and conducted an inspection, he said.

Advertisment

"LNJP has an operation theatre for major burn surgery which is not working. There is a waiting period of 12 months for an operation here. Out of 12 ECG machines, five are not working at all. Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital, here too there is a waiting period of 12 months for children's surgery," Maken said.

Among these hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Janakpuri Hospital have a shortage of 50-74 per cent doctors, 73-96 per cent nurses and 17-62 per cent paramedical staff, he said.

The daily capacity of X-rays in Chacha Nehru Hospital is 330, out of which 109 are being done, ultrasounds are 35, out of which nine are being done, CT scans are 12-3, he stated.

Advertisment

There is a 21 per cent shortage of nurses in Delhi hospitals, in some hospitals the shortage is as high as 34 per cent. There is a 30 per cent shortage of paramedical staff. There is a 30 per cent shortage of specialist doctors, a 28 per cent shortage of non-specialist doctors and a 9 per cent shortage of medical officers, he said, adding that all the above deficiencies have been pointed out by KAG in its report.

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav demanded that the CAG report on the health sector of the Kejriwal government be investigated by the agencies after it was exposed. The LG should intervene and order an investigation into this.

This comes ahead of Delhi Assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.