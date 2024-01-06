AAP govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities in Delhi: Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday inaugurated a 20-bed maternity ward here, and asserted that the AAP-led dispensation is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of the city.

The facility has been established in the Maternity and Child Welfare Centre at Fatehpur Beri in south Delhi, according to an official statement.

It was inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Bharadwaj along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are "committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Delhi," Bharadwaj was quoted as saying in the statement.

A baby was delivered at this new maternity ward on Friday, it said The MCD plans to expand the existing facility by 100 beds at the centre, the statement said.

The mayor said during her first visit to the area, she got to know that apart from the existing maternity centre, there was a lack of maternal and child care facilities in and around Fatehpuri Beri area.

This new maternity ward will provide facilities to villagers in the area close to their homes, she said.

The AAP is going through "very difficult times due to the dirty politics of BJP," the statement alleged.

The AAP believes in "work-based politics and will continue to work for the development of the people in the future as well," it added. PTI KND CK