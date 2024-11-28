AAP govt denied crucial health cover to 6.5 lakh eligible families in Delhi: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday cited the Delhi High Court's sharp criticism of the Delhi government for not implementing the central government's Ayushman scheme to accuse the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of depriving the citizens of the national capital of the crucial health cover.

Nadda, who is also the BJP president, said on X, "It pains me immensely when States like Delhi have deprived its population by willfully not adopting it. The AAP govt has denied this crucial health cover from more than 6.5 lakh eligible families and all citizens of the age 70 years and above in Delhi." "Now the Delhi High Court has also rapped the state govt for not implementing this people-centric scheme. It has validated our stand that democratic govts should adopt schemes that provide support and services to the masses irrespective of political differences," he said, while sharing copy of a news report.

Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's progressive and citizen-centric leadership, India is implementing the "hugely popular scheme", Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, that provides free health cover of Rs 5 Lakh to each beneficiary family and now to all senior citizens of 70 years and above.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday expressed shock over the Delhi government reportedly not accepting financial aid through a Centre-funded health scheme.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was "strange" that the Delhi government was not accepting Centre's aid when there was "no money" with it for its healthcare system.

"You may have difference of opinion but in this case you are refusing aid... None of your machines are working. The machines have to work but you have no money actually," it said.

CJ Manmohan went ahead to remark, "Today you are refusing Rs 5 lakh for the citizens. I am shocked." Seven BJP MPs have moved the high court to direct the AAP government to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The lawmakers in their PIL said Delhi was the only Union Territory where the beneficial healthcare scheme for the underprivileged was yet to be implemented. In the process, the underprivileged are getting deprived of the essential health coverage of Rs 5 lakh. PTI KR KR KSS KSS