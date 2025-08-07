AAP govt did not create assets, focussed on advertisement: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday accused the previous AAP dispensation of using free water and electricity as political tools, and claimed that they spent money on advertisements rather than on the creation of assets for the city while in power.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on a CAG report tabled in the House on Monday, she claimed the report had completely exposed the AAP dispensation.

The revenue surplus of the Delhi government in 2023-24 under the AAP's rule declined by 55 per cent as compared to the preceding fiscal, said the CAG report tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister Gupta on Monday during the Monsoon session.

She demanded that the CAG reports on Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of Delhi for the year 2023-24 be referred to the Public Accounts Committee.

"You (AAP) cheated Delhi. You did not create roads, did not build sewer lines or schools and hospitals. You spent too much on advertisements," Gupta charged.

As AAP MLAs opposed the chief minister's claims, four opposition party legislators -- Anil Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Prem Chauhan and Jarnail Singh -- were marshalled out. Gupta claimed the AAP, while in power, gave freebies to people and portrayed it as if "they were spending it from their own pocket".

"They claim that the Centre did not give funds. But they never used the funds given by the Centre under various schemes," she alleged.

The report pointed out that although the revenue receipts of the government dropped, the gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices grew at an average pace of 8.79 per cent during the last five years from Rs 7.93 lakh crore in 2019-20 to Rs 11.08 lakh crore in 2023-24. PTI SHB SLB SLB NSD NSD