AAP govt didn't implement PM Fasal Bima Yojana, it could help flood-hit farmers: BJP's Jakhar

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Monday said flood-hit farmers could have been easily provided compensation through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana had the AAP government implemented the Central scheme by paying its share of the premium.

He alleged that instead of paying the premium, the Bhagwant Mann government prioritised "publicity" by spending state funds.

The BJP leader's claims came on a day the Punjab Cabinet decided to provide Rs 20,000 as compensation for each acre of crops damaged in the flood, the worst in the state since 1988.

In a statement, Jakhar said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which provides cover for losses caused by natural calamities, pests, or diseases, was launched in 2016.

The Union government later made changes to the scheme by accepting suggestions from states, he said, adding that all states implemented it, barring the Punjab government, which "feared the credit might go to the BJP-led Centre".

"As a result, thousands of Punjab farmers are deprived of its benefits today," he said.

Jakhar said the Punjab government had announced to implement the scheme in November 2022, but backed out due to its "narrow" political interests.

In March 2023, the government again backed out from implementing this scheme in Punjab, because instead of paying the premium, greater priority was given to "publicity", the BJP leader alleged.

He said that under this scheme, a farmer pays only 2 per cent of the sum insured, while the rest of the premium is shared equally by the state and the Union government.

More than four crore farmers of the country are benefiting from this scheme, he said and pointed out that a Haryana farmer pays about Rs 850 as his share of premium per acre for paddy crop and gets coverage of up to around Rs 42,000 per acre.

"Around Rs 500 has been paid out as claims under the scheme for every Rs 100 of premium paid by insured farmers. Till date, over 22 crore farmers have received over Rs 1,80,000 crore under this scheme," Jakhar said.

The BJP leader further said the AAP government had claimed that according to the state's new agriculture policy, they would introduce an insurance policy, but it has "failed" in doing so and has not even implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The death toll due to the devastating floods stands at 51, while crops on 1.84 lakh hectares have been damaged.