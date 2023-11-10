AAP govt ensured merit-based recruitment, says CM Mann

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) The AAP-led Punjab government has ensured that youngsters get jobs on merit and evolved a transparent mechanism for the purpose, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

Mann was speaking at a programme where he handed over appointment letters for jobs in various departments to 583 youngsters, taking the tally of government jobs provided by the present dispensation to 37,683.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said these new recruits are now part of "Team Punjab" and it is the responsibility of every youngster to work for the state's welfare.

Mann alleged that the callousness of previous regimes meant government jobs were a "distant dream" for the state's youngsters while his dispensation has ensured that they get recruited on merit. The government has also evolved a transparent mechanism for this purpose.

According to an official statement, Mann claimed that the previous dispensations lacked the commitment to serve the masses in the true sense, thus keeping these jobs away from aspirants.

Mann said within over a year of the AAP government's formation, 37,683 jobs have been handed to those eligible completely on merit.

The state government is making efforts to make Punjab a frontrunner in the industrial sector. Due to its concerted efforts, investments worth Rs 57,796 crore, which will bring 2.98 lakh jobs, have been firmed up, the chief minister added.

Quoting former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Mann said, "The visionary leader had said that dreams are those which do not allow a person to sleep." In a similar manner, the dream of carving out a "rangla (vibrant) Punjab", giving jobs to youngsters and providing impetus to the industry doesn't allow him to sleep, he claimed.

Mann also promised that he will not rest until all his dreams are fulfilled and Punjab becomes the number one state.

The chief minister also took on the opposition parties for skipping an open debate called by him earlier this month to discuss issues related to the state.

Mann said he invited leaders of political parties to the 'Main Punjab Boldan Haan' debate so that every one of them could present their views.

However, instead of participating in the debate, "these leaders preferred to run away by citing frivolous reasons out of fear of getting exposed for their anti-Punjab stance," he said.

Mann said he will not allow "these people to escape" and their every misdeed "will be exposed before the people of the state".

He claimed the state government is committed to check the "brain drain" from the state. He also exhorted the new recruits to serve the people with a missionary zeal, saying they have become an integral part of the government. PTI SUN SZM