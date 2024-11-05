AAP govt ensured Purvanchalis don't have to leave Delhi for Chhath: Atishi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the AAP government in Delhi has ensured that the people from Purvanchal do not have to leave the city to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Addressing a press conference on the first day of the Chhath Puja, Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has prepared more than 1,000 ghats for the people to celebrate the festival.

For the last 10 years since the AAP has been in power in Delhi, it has ensured that the people from Purvanchal do not have to leave the city to celebrate Chhath.

"There used to be only 60 Chhath ghats before the AAP government and today, there are more than 1,000 ghats being prepared for the people to celebrate the festival," Atishi said.

The chief minister reiterated that the Delhi government has announced a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath celebrations.

All the basic facilities, including water, washrooms, doctors, and ambulances among others are ensured on all the major ghats across the city so that the Purvanchalis can celebrate the occasion, she added.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the sun god and is celebrated with a rigorous four-day routine. The first day, known as “Nahay-Khay,” marks a cleansing ritual where devotees bathe, wear fresh clothes, and prepare prasad offerings such as “chana daal” and “kaddoo bhaat.” However, the first day of Chhath Puja on Tuesday saw numerous devotees immerse themselves in the Yamuna River for a ritual bath despite thick layers of toxic foam covering its surface.

Chhath Puja is a significant event for Delhi’s Purvanchali community, which consists of Bhojpuri-speaking residents from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. This community represents 30-40 per cent of the voter base in Delhi, where assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. PTI MHS RHL