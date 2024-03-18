AAP govt 'failed' to deliver on its poll promises, says Union Minister Lekhi

Ludhiana, Mar 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has "failed" to deliver on its poll promises, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said on Monday and claimed that the party was facing difficulty in fielding new faces in the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Advertisment

Interacting with reporters here, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs claimed that no new project has started in Punjab ever since the AAP came to power in the state.

"All development projects being executed in the state are funded by the Union government and were started much before the AAP came to power in the state," she said.

The project to clean 'Budha Nallah' in Ludhiana city has become a "gold mine" for some. Crore of rupees have been spent but things have not changed on the ground, she charged.

Advertisment

Taking a dig at the AAP, Lekhi said that despite being in power in Punjab, the party was facing difficulty in finding new faces for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The AAP has fielded cabinet ministers, the BJP leader said and claimed that it would taste defeat in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Asked about a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, she said any decision regarding this will be taken by her party's central leadership.

Advertisment

Lekhi also raised concerns about drug-related deaths and the law-and-order situation under the AAP government in Punjab. The state government is just playing to the galleries by making false claims and spreading propaganda on the drugs issue, she alleged.

About the speculation that she might be the BJP's candidate from Ludhiana, Lekhi said she is a faithful and disciplined soldier of the party and would carry out any assignment assigned to her by the party leadership.

Lekhi participated in a meeting of the leaders of various industrial organisations and also offered prayers at the Durga Mata Mandir and the gurdwara Dukhnivaran after reaching the Ludhiana railway station. PTI COR CHS VSD NSD NSD