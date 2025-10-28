AAP govt failed to give compensation to flood-hit farmers: Badal

Tarn Taran, Oct 28 (PTI) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it has failed to give compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss in the recent floods.

The former deputy chief minister also claimed that the government reneged on its promise to disburse certified seeds to the flood-hit farmers and is oblivious to their suffering.

Badal made the remarks while addressing public meetings in several villages in the Tarn Taran assembly constituency to support Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa ahead of the November 11 bypoll.

Nothing is being done to offset the losses of farmers on account of the virus that has reduced paddy yield by 20 per cent. Due to difficulty in procurement of the paddy crop, farmers are being forced to sell it for lower prices. However, the government is doing nothing to help them, the SAD chief charged.

Badal urged the people to repose trust in the SAD, which, he said, is committed to uplifting farmers and the poor.

"All Delhi-based parties, including Congress, AAP and BJP, want to exploit and loot you. The SAD, on the other hand, has a track record of speedy development as well as establishment of mega infrastructure projects, be it roads and expressways or thermal plants and airports," he said.

All social welfare initiatives in Punjab were started by SAD patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, be it Shagun scheme, old age pension, Atta Dal scheme and the Scheduled Caste scholarship scheme, he added.

The Congress started curtailing these schemes and they were discontinued during the AAP's tenure, Badal alleged.

Results for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be announced on November 14. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.