AAP govt failed to tackle waterlogging; Delhi turned into a slum: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) With parts of Delhi witnessing severe waterlogging following a spell of heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the BJP slammed the AAP government and its agencies, accusing them of turning the city into a "slum".

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over the BJP's charge.

The Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its 60 MLAs have failed to tackle the problem of waterlogging, turning the entire city into a slum cluster, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

Sachdeva demanded the government identify perennial waterlogging spots in the city and depute marshalls to prevent people from going there during rains.

"In the upcoming Assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal government's failure to address the waterlogging problem in the rainy season and provide clean drinking water during summer will be the major issues," he said.

The people of Delhi are once again suffering due to the "negligence" of the Delhi government, said the Delhi BJP president, citing waterlogging at several places like Badarpur, ITO, Mundka, Chhatarpur, Sangam Vihar, Karkardooma, Vasant Kunj and Najafgarh.

"As Delhiites headed to work this morning, they were surrounded by water and the city came to a standstill until afternoon due to the rainfall," he claimed.

An autorickshaw driver narrowly escaped a fatal accident due to waterlogging at the Minto Bridge, and the Zakhira underpass too was waterlogged, he said.

"This is 100 per cent government negligence. The Delhi government is only interested in corruption and has no concern for the lives of the people. Why has the Delhi government become an enemy of its citizens?" he questioned. PTI VIT RHL