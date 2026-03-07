AAP govt focusing on infra, employment: Punjab CM Mann

Khemkaran, Mar 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government was focusing on strengthening infrastructure, employment opportunities and improved public services in border regions.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 137-crore rural link road project in the border constituency of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran here.

While highlighting progress in canal irrigation, employment generation and education reforms, he said "From roads to schools to playgrounds and industry, I assure you that my government is committed to ensuring everything in this area." Successive governments ignored the development of border areas, but the AAP government has made dedicated efforts for their progress. We are committed to the welfare of the residents of these regions who are true patriots of the country, said Mann.

Highlighting achievements in irrigation, he said, "When we assumed office, only 21 percent canal water was being used for irrigation. Today this figure has risen to 68 percent and it will reach 85 percent by the coming paddy season. 6,900 kilometres of canals and 18,349 watercourses have been revived to ensure water reaches tail-end farmers." The Punjab CM also said that the state government spent Rs 6,500 crore to rejuvenate the canal system, enabling canal water to reach 1,365 villages for the first time, and added that work on constructing more than 49,000 kilometres of roads is underway at a cost of Rs 16,209 crore to improve rural connectivity.

Mann said, "Schools of Eminence have been established across the state to provide quality education with smart classrooms, modern laboratories and playgrounds. Teachers and principals are being sent abroad for specialised training so that students can compete globally." "It is a matter of immense pride that Punjab has ranked first in the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Government of India, surpassing even Kerala," he added.

He further announced that the state government will soon implement the scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman.

"Necessary provisions will be made in the upcoming budget and every promise made to the people will be fulfilled," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Mann stated, "The Congress is a divided house that will collapse due to its own infighting.

Their leaders dream of returning to power but they neither have vision nor unity. They forget that 60 seats are required to form a government in Punjab, which is a distant dream for them. Their leaders cannot even manage basic arithmetic." Training his guns on Shiromani Akali Dal leadership, the Punjab CM added, "Akali leaders have nothing to offer except a roadmap to loot and harass the common man. They patronised gangsters and shielded drug smugglers during their rule. They have repeatedly misused religion for their vested political interests, but people of Punjab will not be misled by them again." PTI CHS NB NB