AAP govt following footsteps of martyrs like Shaheed Udham Singh: Punjab CM Mann

Sunam, Jul 31 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government is following the footsteps of martyrs like Shaheed Udham Singh to restore the state's pristine glory by making the youth an active partner in the country's socio-economic progress.
Addressing a gathering during a state level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh here, the chief minister recalled that he used to accompany his father as a child to attend an event held every year here to pay tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh.
He said the countrymen are enjoying the fruits of freedom due to the enormous sacrifices made by legendary heroes like Shaheed Udham Singh.
Shaheed Udham Singh was a true son of soil who had in a heroic act exhibited exemplary courage by killing Michael O' Dwyer, the prime perpetrator of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he said.
Punjabis have a prominent place in the national freedom struggle and we are proud of their brave and unique contributions, said an official release quoting Mann.
Sharing details of the initiatives taken by his government, the chief minister said for the first time in the post-independence era, the AAP government has started the work for construction of 'Malwa canal' in the state.
It is on record that none of the previous governments of the state paid heed towards this necessity of the state, he noted.
Around 150-kilometre-long new canal will usher a new era of unprecedented progress and prosperity in the state especially in Malwa region, Mann said, adding the state government will spend around Rs 2,300 crore on this prestigious project that will cater to irrigational needs of nearly two lakh acres of fertile land of the state.
Taking a jibe at the previous governments, Mann said those who always sought votes in the name of farmers never bothered to take such steps.
The chief minister said the Akali leaders were more interested in supplying water to their farms rather than executing such projects that could have transformed the destiny of the common man.
Due to such "anti-people" stances, these leaders were rejected by the voters, he said.
Mann also announced that the state government would construct an ultra-modern stadium and bus stand here.
The chief minister said 19 players from Punjab are part of the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics due to concerted efforts of the state government.
These players have been given money for the preparations of this mega event and the medal winners will be given cash awards as per the policy of the state government, said Mann. PTI CHS AS AS