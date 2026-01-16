AAP govt in Punjab muzzling media; its countdown has begun: BJP MP Swaraj

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday slammed the Punjab government over a newspaper group's claim that it was being targeted with raids after it published a news report, reportedly critical of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, Swaraj accused the AAP-led Punjab government of trying to "muzzle" the media and said its days are numbered.

"The newspaper had published an article in which Arvind Kejriwal had been criticised. Uncomfortable with this criticism, the AAP government launched an attack on the Punjab Kesari group between January 11 and January 15 in a very systematic manner, misusing all the government machinery under its control, " she charged.

Punjab Kesari newspaper group on Thursday had written to Mann alleging that it was being targeted with multiple raids by enforcement authorities, events that it said began with a "balanced and fair" news report on opposition allegations against the ruling AAP's national convenor.

Citing some past incidents, Swaraj alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab had tried to "muzzle" the media in the past as well.

"For how long, Aam Aadmi Party will continue to muzzle media to hide its misgovernance," she asked, adding, "this is a very serious issue... BJP strongly criticises it." Swaraj said people of Delhi rejected the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation's misgovernance and misuse of government machinery last February.

"Now, you are indulging in dictatorship in Punjab, too. Trying to muzzle media....AAP is heading to its downfall in Punjab, too. Its countdown has begun," the BJP leader added.

The newspaper group, in its letter, alleged that these raids targeted it and its associate concerns "with an extraneous motive to intimidate the press".

The Punjab government issued an official statement late evening and categorically rejected the Punjab Kesari group's allegations. PTI PK AMJ AMJ