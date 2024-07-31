AAP govt is trying to evade responsibility for death of three UPSC aspirants: BJP

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed the ruling AAP, saying its announcement to bring a law for regulating coaching institutes was a "deceptive" move to evade responsibility for the death of three civil services aspirants in the flooded basement library of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The AAP government's announcement of bringing a coaching institute regulation framework is just a "deception", alleged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a press conference.

He said instead of a regulatory framework for coaching institutes, the government should first ensure immediate safety measures were put in place there.

"It is unfortunate the AAP government that was dormant for ten years is trying to evade responsibility for the death of three students due to negligence of its departments and woken up suddenly to make announcements," he said.

The coaching institute regulation Act should have been brought 10 years ago when the AAP came to power in Delhi, Sachdeva said and added a regulation of paying guest accommodations in the city was also needed.

The draft Master Plan 2041 for Delhi proposes that all coaching institutes be relocated to commercial areas of Delhi. If the Delhi government had woken up in time and worked on the relocation process, a permanent solution could have been found by now, he said.

The AAP government is so insensitive towards the safety standards of these coaching centers and paying guest accommodations that it took minister Atishi five days to visit Old Rajinder Nagar area five days after the tragic incident happened there, he said.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj used to claim that if AAP came to rule the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it would transform the city. Twenty months after the AAP won the MCD polls, it is clear what kind of transformation has taken place in Delhi, Sachdeva said. PTI VIT AS AS