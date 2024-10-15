AAP govt 'lacks' planning, effective action to curb pollution in Delhi: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the AAP government in Delhi "lacks" effective action and planning to address the city's persistent pollution issue.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva referring to the claims made by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, said that the same minister declares clean air in the city in the morning and by the evening imposes a ban on firecrackers to fight pollution.

The Delhi government on Monday notified a ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2025, due to the likely deterioration of air quality during winter.

Sachdeva also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Atishi about the steps being taken by her government to curb stubble burning in the AAP-ruled Punjab during the peak winter season.

He said that the Delhi Environment minister instead of taking responsibility for the pollution crisis in Delhi, shifted blame to other states particularly BJP-ruled UP and Haryana for stubble burning.

The condition of roads in Delhi is "very poor" despite the AAP government's claims of repairs, which was the reason behind high levels of dust pollution.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over Sachdeva's allegations.

Earlier in the day, Atishi announced various measures to check dust pollution, biomass burning, and deployment of smog guns under the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage I restrictions that came into force on Monday due to poor air quality in Delhi. PTI SHB HIG