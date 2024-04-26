Aap govt 'least concerned with governance' as over 3000 files pending with CM, ministers: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Friday slammed Kejriwal government alleging it is "least concerned with governance" as more than 3,000 files related to important work were pending with different ministers as well as the chief minister for many years.

Advertisment

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the charge.

"The Kejriwal government is not meant for administration and governance but publicity and corruption, which is evident by 3,060 files lying pending, gathering dust at its different departments. Also, there are 420 files related to important work that are pending at the level of the chief minister," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged in a press conference.

Showing copies of purported official documents, Sachdeva claimed the files stuck up at the chief minister's level were related to 'Garib Sanjivini Ayushman Yojna', enhancing powers of Delhi Lokayukta, Delhi Water Policy file pending for seven years, development of unauthorised colonies, construction of STPs for Yamuna cleaning, among others.

Advertisment

"The pending files show that this government is least concerned about work and more interested in publicity and corruption. Still, they claim to be serving Delhi," charged the Delhi BJP president.

Secretary of Delhi BJP Harish Khurana alleged that the AAP government as well leaders of the ruling party were used to alleging that they were not being allowed to work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. But they sat over important files for many years, he alleged.

He claimed that the file related to land acquisition for setting up a sports university in Delhi was lying pending since February 2016. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK