AAP govt made significant strides to expand educational opportunities in Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday claimed that the AAP government has made significant strides to expand educational opportunities and access.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new academic block at GGSSS School in Jhilmil Colony, she highlighted the key initiatives, including the establishment of Delhi Sports University and Delhi Teachers University, as well as the upgradation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Technology into a university with expanded seats.

She also mentioned the creation of six new university campuses and 27 technical colleges under the Delhi government.

"In 2014, there were 83,600 seats for students in government universities and ITIs. Today, that number has increased to 1,55,000, ensuring ample opportunities for our youth," she said.

Atishi emphasised the importance of employability, citing the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University as a transformative step.

"Students here are securing job packages of Rs 10 lakh per annum. This is unprecedented in our country," she added.

"Children graduating from our universities are getting excellent jobs. One of the government universities, the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, allows girls from Delhi to study engineering.

"This year, one of our daughters from this university secured a job with a package of Rs 82 lakh and is building a bright future for herself," she said.

She said the students of GGSSS School would also make their families proud and bring honour to both Delhi and the nation on a global stage. PTI SHB KSS KSS