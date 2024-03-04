AAP govt only peddling hollow promises: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday targeted the Bhagwant Mann led AAP dispensation accusing it of only peddling hollow promises.

Advertisment

A day before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government presents the budget for FY 2024-25, Sidhu said the people of Punjab had elected the government for policy driven lawmaking with budgetary allocations and not to peddle hollow promises.

He claimed the AAP government has borrowed about Rs 67,000 crore during the past two years.

"This government has created history in borrowing. Going by this average, the figure will touch Rs 1.70 lakh crore during five years," Sidhu told reporters in Patiala.

Advertisment

"This is proof of their selfish vested interest concerned with vote bank politics. This is not about public welfare," he said.

Launching a vitriolic attack on the Mann dispensation over "mounting debt", Sidhu said, "They have to move in airplanes and luxury vehicles, but debt has to be repaid by Punjabis." "The biggest indicator is debt-GDP ratio -- which should not go beyond 32 per cent. But I have to say with sadness that it is at 50 (per cent). It is a very serious situation. Already irreparable damage has been done...we are staring down the barrel...Punjab's future is at stake, it is on the verge of financial emergency," he added.

Sidhu also took on Mann on the farmers issue as he referred to earlier talks between the protesting Punjab farmers and a panel of Union Ministers in Chandigarh.

Advertisment

Notably, a panel of three Union ministers had in the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on February 18 proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with the farmers.

However, the farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation had rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal.

Sidhu further said that the chief minister was present in the meeting between the central ministers and the farmers.

"He sealed a deal. He is the Central government's 'rubber da gudda' (rubber doll)...Contract farming was one of the laws rejected by the farmers. The CM is again giving them suggestions of contract farming for five crops. Is there a bigger betrayal? Does he have an answer?" Sidhu asked.

Taking on Chief Minister Mann, Sidhu said, "On issues which I raise, he has no reply...there is a big difference in running the government and cracking jokes. Is this the 'badlaav' they had promised?" he asked. PTI SUN AS AS