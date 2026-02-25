AAP govt pushing Punjab to financial distress: Cong

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday alleged that the Punjab government was pushing the state towards financial distress by announcing schemes without clear sources of funding.

The Punjab Congress chief said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was creating heavy financial liabilities that would burden the next government expected to be formed in 2027.

Reacting to reports about proposals involving large financial outlays, Warring claimed the ruling party was making promises despite the state's weak financial position.

He alleged that AAP was repeating its earlier pattern of making commitments without fulfilling them, referring to the promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state.

Warring said the state was already struggling to pay interest on its existing loans and questioned how it would fund new schemes.

He claimed that Punjab's debt had crossed Rs 4 lakh crore and asked the government to clearly state the source of funds before announcing any new scheme. The state should not be pushed further into debt, he said.