AAP govt raises MLA-LAD fund by Rs 5 cr ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday decided to raise the annual MLA-LAD fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore to expedite development projects ahead of assembly polls due early next year.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi.

According to Atishi, it is the highest MLA-Local Area Development (LAD) fund allocation in the country and three times more than most other states.

Briefing reporters, the chief minister said no other state in the country provides "such a large" fund.

Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2025.

Atishi, flanked by Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, said the MLA-LAD fund is very important in a democracy as it is used by legislators for the development of their constituencies.

Drawing comparisons with other states, the chief minister noted that Gujarat allocates Rs 1.5 crore to an MLA while in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, legislators get Rs 2 crore each.

Even larger states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, and Rajasthan allocate only Rs 5 crore, making Delhi's Rs 15 crore the "most significant" in the country, she said.

"Now, Delhi will provide Rs 15 crore per year (to MLAs)... it is not only the highest in the country but also three times more than most states," the CM said.

She said for the last 10 years, the AAP government under the leadership of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been working for the people of Delhi -- whether they live in slums, unauthorised colonies, or big bungalows.

In the coming years, the Delhi government will continue to work for the people of Delhi, she said.

Bharadwaj said the main reason for increasing the fund was to ensure that projects that were getting delayed due to departmental sanctions can now get started so that the people can get immediate relief.

Bharadwaj elaborated on the rationale behind the increase, particularly in light of the damage caused by this year’s heavy rains.

"This year, Delhi has experienced a lot of rain, which has caused damage to roads, parks, walkways, and walls. Due to the increased rain, there are also issues with sewers in many places as they are clogged or full of silt, and new sewer lines have been laid.

"MLAs have been regularly bringing these issues to our attention, and the increased MLA Fund will enable them to quickly provide relief without waiting for long departmental sanctions," Bharadwaj said.

He emphasised the flexibility of the MLA fund allows representatives to address local concerns promptly, ensuring faster and more efficient responses to infrastructure and development needs across the city.