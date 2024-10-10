AAP govt raises MLALAD fund by Rs 5 cr ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The AAP government on Thursday raised the annual MLA Local Area Development fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Atishi claimed that the MLALAD fund in Delhi was the highest in the country.

A meeting of the Cabinet held earlier in the day decided to raise the fund by Rs 5 crore per MLA per year, she said.

"This amount is three times more than other states," she said.

The government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal is working for the betterment of the city's people whether they are living in slums or bungalows, she added.

Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year.