AAP govt should issue white paper on promises made before polls and how many fulfilled: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Punjab government should issue a white paper on the promises which the AAP made to the people and how many have been fulfilled.

Saini said that BJP will form the next government in Punjab after the 2027 polls.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab will become a leading state of the country," he said.

"As soon a BJP government is formed, the pace of development in Punjab will accelerate and all the public welfare schemes of the central government will be effectively implemented on the ground," he said.

Saini was addressing a gathering during an event in village Panjola, Patiala.

He said that Haryana is the first state in the country where Minimum Support Price is being given on 24 crops.

"As soon as farmers bring their produce to the mandi, payment is directly transferred to their bank accounts within 48 hours. In case of crop loss due to natural calamities, compensation is also directly transferred to farmers' accounts," he said.

Saini said that BJP has not limited its promises to papers. Out of 217 promises made in the Sankalp Patra, 60 have already been fulfilled in the first phase by the BJP government in Haryana, while the remaining commitments are being completed at a fast pace.

Saini said that under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, women in Haryana are being given Rs 2,100 per month assistance, for which Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated in the budget.

"On the other hand, the promise of giving Rs 1000 to women in Punjab has not been fulfilled till date. This clearly shows the difference between BJP and other parties in terms of governance," he said.

Saini said that in Haryana, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year is being provided under the Ayushman and Chirayu schemes. So far, around 25 lakh people have benefited from this and more than Rs 4,000 crore has been spent on the scheme.

In contrast, Mohalla Clinics in Punjab have proved to be merely cosmetic, where neither adequate treatment nor medicines are available, he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Chief Minister Saini said that the Punjab government should issue a white paper on the promises made before the elections and how many have been fulfilled.

He alleged that corruption is at its peak in Punjab while law and order has deteriorated.

The chief minister said that in Haryana, senior citizens are receiving a pension of Rs 3,200 per month, benefiting over 34.50 lakh elderly people.

This amount is transferred directly to their bank accounts every month, he said.

Under the Happy Card scheme, families with an income of less than Rs 1 lakh are getting free bus travel up to 1,000 kilometers, he added.

He also said that jobs in Haryana are being provided in a transparent manner. In the last 11 years, 2 lakh youths have got employment, while more than 34,000 government jobs have been provided in just the last one year, he said.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured millions of followers by naming Adampur Airport after Guru Ravidas.

He has also announced making Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar industrial hubs, which will be strongly implemented once a BJP government is formed, he said.

Saini appealed to the people "to join Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat so that development gains momentum in Punjab and it becomes a leading state". PTI SUN NB NB