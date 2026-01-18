AAP govt 'targeting' media houses, claims Punjab BJP delegation as it meets Guv

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) A Punjab BJP delegation on Sunday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging that the AAP government was "targeting" the media houses as it sought his intervention to direct Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to let the media work freely.

The delegation, led by Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma, also raised the issue of alleged deteriorating law and order and urged the governor to summon Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to ask him about steps taken to improve the law and order.

According to a memorandum submitted to the governor, Punjab's law and order is in a "bad shape", and people are worried about their safety.

"Instead of addressing this, the Aam Aadmi Party government is suppressing media freedom to prevent it from reporting the alarming law and order situation prevailing in the state.

"They're targeting journalists and media houses, including Punjab Kesari Group, which has a history of fearless journalism," it said.

"Punjab Kesari stood strong during terrorism (insurgency in Punjab) and always spoke the truth.

"We urge you to direct the CM to stop this repression and let the media work freely. Also, please take steps to restore law and order in Punjab," it said.

Speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Sharma also cited some instances of FIR registration against some YouTubers to highlight the "oppressive" policy adopted by the AAP government against the media.

On Thursday, the Punjab Kesari group wrote to the chief minister alleging that it was being targeted with multiple raids by enforcement authorities, events that it said began with a "balanced and fair" news report on the opposition's allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor.

The group alleged these raids were made "with an extraneous motive to intimidate the press".

The Punjab government had then rejected the allegation, noting that the claim was "an attempt to deflect attention from serious, recorded violations of law uncovered by multiple statutory authorities acting strictly within their legal mandate".

Besides Sharma, the Punjab BJP delegation comprised state party leaders Kewal Singh Dhillon, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Jagmohan Singh Raju and Vineet Joshi.