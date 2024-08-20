AAP govt targets 50 pc drop in road accident deaths by next year: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The formation of the 'Sadak Surakhya Force' in Punjab has reduced road accident mortality rate by 45 per cent from the previous year, with the government aiming to further lower it to 50 per cent by 2025, Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a gathering during a one-day workshop on "Emergency Care and Schemes for road accident victims in Punjab" organised by 'Punjab Road Safety Council' here, an official statement.

Both Balbir Singh and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who also addressed the attendees, asserted that the AAP-led Punjab government was committed to reducing road accident mortality rate in the state and providing treatment during the crucial golden hours to save lives.

The 'Farishtey Scheme', 'Sadak Surakhya Force' and the new addition of a fleet of ambulances to the Health Department are the significant steps taken in this direction, they said.

The Punjab government has been working intensively to reduce death mortality rate in road accidents by 50 percent by 2025 and making every possible effort to achieve this goal, the ministers said, asking the administrative officials of all districts to treat saving the lives of road accident victims as a mission.

Balbir Singh noted that after the formation of the 'Sadak Surakhya Force', the mortality rate in the state has decreased by 45 per cent compared to the previous year.

The specialised task force was set up by the Punjab government to streamline traffic movement and check road accidents in the state.

Referring to the 'Farishtey Scheme', the health minister called upon the state's people to come forward in large numbers to save the lives of road accident victims.

He said over 500 government and private hospitals are empanelled under this scheme, under which complete treatment for road accident victims is being provided free of cost.

He asked officials to increase awareness about the scheme and involve NGOs for the cause.

The minister also directed officials to ensure that all government vehicles are equipped with first-aid kits.

He asked the Director General, Punjab State Road Safety Council and ADGP, Punjab Traffic Police to compile separate data on mortality caused by vehicles in road accidents, hit-and-run cases and stray animals across the state. This data will help formulate the further strategy to reduce the mortality rate, he added.

He also suggested ensuring periodic training for the 'Sadak Surakhya Force'. PTI SUN RPA RPA