AAP govt to bring one-time settlement scheme for redressing faulty water bills: Atishi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The AAP government will soon bring a one-time settlement scheme for redressing faulty water bills, which will help in unlocking Rs 1,400 crore revenue for the DJB, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the problem of faulty water bills is huge with people raising the issue even at public events in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"There are many reasons for the issue. It could be that the meter reader did not go for meter reading or he could not get the correct reading. It could be that one building has 12 flats and he could not gauge which meter is for which flat," she said.

She also highlighted that meter readings were not taken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now, around 40 per cent consumers have not been paying their bills. This is also impacting revenue of the DJB. The one-time settlement scheme is expected to earn a revenue of around Rs 1,400 crore to DJB. For availing the scheme, each consumer would require a functional meter. The scheme has been passed by the Delhi Jal Board in its board meeting," she said.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has directed that this scheme should be presented before the Cabinet for approval soon.

"It is expected to bring the scheme before the Cabinet within 10 days. After Cabinet approval, consumers will get recasted bills from the next billing cycle and they will get four months to pay their dues," she said.

In the last two days, the problem of faulty water bills was raised at two events where Kejriwal was present. He had assured people that the government was working to address the issue and come up with a scheme to settle the bills. PTI SLB VIT AS AS