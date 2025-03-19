AAP govt trying to 'sabotage' talks between Centre and farmers: Union minister Bittu

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday strongly condemned the detention of several farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, alleging the AAP government in Punjab was trying to "sabotage" talks between the Centre and farmers.

In a statement, Bittu said that he was shocked to hear the news of Punjab Police action against farmer leaders. He said three Union ministers who attended the meeting with the farmer leaders at Chandigarh were taken by surprise when they were informed about the police action.

Several farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal were detained in Mohali while returning from a meeting with a central delegation, as Punjab Police also began evicting protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri border points which have been closed for more than a year.

Bittu said talks with the farmers were held in a cordial atmosphere and two Punjab ministers were also present there.

"The central government is serious about the farmer's issues and the sudden action of the Punjab government is aimed at sabotaging the talks. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has betrayed the farmers. Arvind Kejriwal who is camping in Punjab for the last three days has hatched a conspiracy against farmers," he alleged.

Bittu said action against farmers was taken to appease urban people in the wake of the upcoming bye-election in the Ludhiana West seat.

He told Kejriwal that his attempts to divide the urban and rural residents of Punjab would not succeed and the people of the state were united.

Bittu said that the BJP will continue talks with the farmers and is committed to the welfare of farmers. PTI CHS RT RT