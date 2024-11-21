AAP govt under Kejriwal's leadership has shown education can break cycle of poverty: Atishi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under party chief Arvind Kejriwal's leadership has demonstrated that education can break the cycle of poverty for many families.

Atishi inaugurated a state-of-the-art school in Rohini Sector 27 which features 121 classrooms, 10 advanced laboratories, a central library and a multipurpose hall.

According to a statement, Atishi highlighted the school's modern amenities and said, "This school is unmatched even by the standards of the best private institutions in the area. With lecture halls, dedicated activity rooms and lifts, it offers a world-class learning environment." The chief minister shared success stories of students who have benefited from "improved" educational opportunities.

She said Shilpi, the daughter of a factory worker in Sector 23, cleared the JEE exam and is now studying chemical engineering at IIT Guwahati.

"Shilpi's journey shows how education can change lives," she said.

Another example, she said, was Himanshu from Nand Nagri. He overcame personal hardships to clear NEET and is now pursuing an MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College, she added.

Emphasising the transformative impact of quality education, she said, "Under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, we have demonstrated that education can break the cycle of poverty for many families." Atishi highlighted the school's importance for local families, mentioning that children from the area previously had to travel 10-15 kilometres to access schooling.

"This new school brings quality education closer to home," she said.

Recalling the AAP government's earlier promises, she said, "In 2015-16, when Arvind Kejriwal visited this area, residents requested a school for their children. Today, we have delivered on that promise." The chief minister also spoke about her government's focus on education, citing its consistent allocation of 25 per cent of the state budget to the sector, it stated.

She urged Delhiites to reelect the AAP government in February to ensure that the progress in education continues, it added.