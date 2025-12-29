AAP govt using official machinery to show 'false' opposition from workers to G RAM G: Punjab BJP

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Monday accused the AAP government of "misusing" official machinery to oppose the Centre's VB-G RAM G Act.

Sharma alleged that the Punjab government was misleading the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers and was getting protest letters signed by them through village-level officials to show "false opposition" to the new law.

He claimed the workers were being deceived into signing such forms.

Sharma said the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-G RAM G) Act provides 125 days of employment to rural workers instead of 100 days and also ensures unemployment allowance if work is not provided on time.

He questioned why the state government was opposing a law that benefits workers.

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP government had failed over the last three years to provide even 100 days of work to MGNREGS workers and had not paid unemployment allowance during this period.

He further alleged that mandatory social audits were not being conducted to hide corruption under the scheme.

According to him, social audits were not held in 6,095 gram panchayats in 2024-25 and in 7,389 panchayats in 2025-26.

Sharma claimed that no action-taken reports had been issued in 3,986 corruption cases detected under MGNREGS and that recovery orders worth Rs 2.35 crore issued by the Lokpal or ombudsperson had also not been implemented.

He also criticised the Congress, saying its leaders had themselves admitted corruption in MGNREGS and accused the AAP government of shielding corrupt officials instead of taking action.