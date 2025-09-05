AAP govt's negligence turned 'rains into man-made disaster' in Punjab, says BJP leader

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh sharply criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Friday and said its negligence "turned rains into a man-made disaster in the state." In a statement, Chugh said the India Meteorological Deparment had predicted above normal rains as early as April 15, while the Bhakra Beas Management Board's technical committee had, on April 23, recommended reducing water levels to create buffer space in reservoirs.

Instead, the Bhagwant Mann government deployed police at Bhakra dam gates, stalled water release and turned it into a political spectacle, he alleged.

"The result is before the people to see," he said, "Delayed, sudden release of 65,000 cusecs of water from Bhakra dam and 80,000 cusecs of water from Pong dam devastated villages downstream." When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister and Parkash Singh Badal was the Punjab chief minister, embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers were strengthened to protect crops, Chugh said, "Since then, illegal mining and negligence have weakened them, allowing floodwaters to enter villages." Punjab is currently facing the worst floods in four decades, which has claimed several lives and affected thousands.

The BJP leader asked why flood-preparedness meetings were held barely 17 days before the monsoon, when months of planning was required. Mann and his entire cabinet were campaigning in Delhi for Arvind Kejriwal (for assembly elections earlier this year) instead of preparing in Punjab, he alleged.

"Punjab's suffering today is not a natural calamity but the direct result of AAP's negligence and reckless politics," he added.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with people of Punjab in this hour of crisis, the BJP leader said.

Modi government has already allotted Rs 11,000 crore for disaster management in Punjab and it is now the responsibility of the Mann government to get the 'girdawari' (survey) done for an estimated assistance, he said.

Chugh said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has conducted a firsthand review of the situation in flood-affected areas on Thursday. Two Central teams have also arrived in the state on the Prime Minister's instructions, with senior officials from agriculture, rural development, energy, finance, roads and Jal Shakti departments assessing the damage.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing Rs 11,000 crore for the National Disaster Response Fund.