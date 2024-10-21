AAP habitual to lying, blaming others for their shortcomings: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi saying it has a tendency to lie and shift blame on others for its own shortcomings.

He criticised the AAP dispensation for consistently pointing fingers at others "while failing to acknowledge its own failures." Saini's response came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, earlier in the day, said the "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in the national capital.

According to a Haryana government statement released on late Sunday evening, Saini said that the BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) of the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana is about 2-3 mg per litre.

"Apart from this, the BOD of the water supplied to Delhi through the CLC canal is equal to zero. But the Delhi government should tell who is responsible for the pollution in the 28 drains that carry water from the Delhi border to Okhla," Saini said.

He said that the AAP government has a tendency to lie and shift blame on others for its own shortcomings. He claimed that their focus is on personal gain rather than addressing public issues.

The air quality in the national capital has started deteriorating with the onset of winter while thick layers of toxic chemical froth was seen covering the Yamuna River's surface at various places, especially Kalindi Kunj.

Atishi gave a clean chit to AAP-ruled Punjab and blamed 'parali' (paddy stubble) burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for poor air quality in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister slammed the BJP, saying the froth appearing on the Yamuna in Delhi was because of untreated industrial wastewater released in the river.

Haryana releases 165 million gallons per day (MGD) of industrial untreated wastewater through Badshahpur, Mungeshpur and other drains into Yamuna, while 65 MGD of such polluted water is discharged by UP through various drains into the river, she said.

In a statement, Saini said AAP has received more than Rs 6,000 crore from the Central government for cleaning the Yamuna River. Out of this, Rs 3,000 crore was received in the last two years.

What has the Delhi government done with this money, Saini asked.