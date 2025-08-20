AAP halts 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar' campaign in Punjab: BJP state working chief

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of stopping the BJP's campaign aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the central schemes reach people in the state.

In a post on X, Sharma said the BJP was running a campaign, 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', to ensure that the poor, the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, farmers, youths and women get the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Sharma alleged that the AAP government had failed to deliver the benefits of the welfare schemes to the people in villages.

"To hide its incompetence and inefficiency and by being scared of Modi's growing popularity in Punjab, this campaign has been stopped at 39 places by misusing the police," Sharma alleged.

The Punjab BJP leader said he strongly condemned the "undemocratic and anti-people" action of the Punjab government.

"Tomorrow, August 21, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party will meet the governor of Punjab and lodge a complaint against the illegal move of the AAP government to stop the BJP's campaign through the Punjab Police," said Sharma in the post in Punjabi. PTI CHS KSS KSS