AAP has becoming 'Arvind Assault Party': Anurag Thakur on Maliwal 'assault'

Hamirpur/Shimla (HP), May 13 (PTI) Hitting out at the AAP over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said Delhi's ruling party has become "Arvind Assault Party".

He also described Kejriwal as the "biggest liar in the country" and claimed the AAP national convener has deceived the people of Delhi and Punjab with false promises.

In a release issued in Shimla, Thakur, who is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, said women are not safe under AAP rule.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, once known as Arvind Advertisements Party, has now become the Arvind Assault Party, demonstrating the degradation of its founder Arvind Kejriwal and his associates.

"If the Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, who has previously chaired the Delhi Commission for Women, is not safe, then how can other women be assured of their safety?" he asked.

He also asked if the assault was "ordered" by the chief minister or someone else.

"Some people from the (Kejriwal) family seem to be emerging to take leadership roles. Is this causing tension? And will this tension escalate further on June 2nd when Arvind Kejriwal, an accused in the liquor scam, goes back to jail, as directed by the Supreme Court?" Thakur asked.

Earlier on Monday, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in Delhi and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Police received a PCR call at 9:34 am from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the Delhi chief minister's residence. "After some time, MP madam came to the police station. However, she left stating she will give a complaint later," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena told reporters.

The call was from Maliwal's mobile number, added another officer, stating that she was the one on the other side of the line.

Thakur urged people not to vote for the AAP.

"Today, the entire country has seen the true face of Arvind Kejriwal. These people are contesting only 22 (Lok Sabha) seats and are deceiving the entire nation with false promises. Last time also they made big promises but did not fulfil a single one.

"They have embarrassed the people of Delhi. Today, almost all Delhi government ministers are in jail on serious corruption charges. The people of Delhi want stability and development. They do not want to vote for people who go to jail," the Union minister said.

Thakur alleged that Kejriwal's primary aim was to grab power so that his misdeeds remain under wraps but people know him well and would defeat his party in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

"Kejriwal is the biggest liar in this country. Kejriwal can say anything about anyone. He has deceived the people of Delhi and Punjab with his lies. His comments only entertain the people of this country and will benefit the BJP," he told reporters.

Asserting that there was no anti-incumbency against the BJP, Thakur claimed that Kejriwal was spreading rumours after coming out of jail. The BJP leader exuded confidence that his party would win the Lok Sabha elections with ease and Narendra Modi would become prime minister for the third time.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of polling for the seven-phase elections and the votes will be counted on June 4. PTI COR BPL DIV DIV