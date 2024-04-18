AAP has emerged stronger after Kejriwal's arrest, BJP's dream shattered: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will be her husband's voice and carry his message wherever needed in the country, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

In an interview with PTI, Rai asserted that the people of Delhi are firmly behind the AAP and Congress candidates fielded in the parliamentary polls after Kejriwal's arrest and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently trailing in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Sunita Kejriwal will tour Gujarat as a star campaigner of the AAP. The party is contesting the Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat.

Replying to a question on whether Sunita Kejriwal, in the absence of his husband, will campaign in other states, Rai said a plan is being firmed up in this regard.

Arvind Kejriwal was the biggest star campaigner for the AAP and he has been put behind bars to ensure that his voice does not reach the people of the country, he said.

"Sunita Kejriwal will take across the voice of Kejriwal wherever needed in the country. She will become Kejriwal's voice and go wherever his voice needs to be raised," the senior AAP leader said.

"A plan is being firmed up. We will make it public once it is ready," he added.

Rai said the party organisation -- MPs, ministers and MLAs -- is collectively taking the day-to-day decisions regarding campaigning and strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling BJP at the Centre might have dreamt that the AAP will fall like "a pack of cards" after Kejriwal goes to jail but that did not happen, he said.

"I can say it with responsibility that the AAP has emerged stronger after the arrest (of Kejriwal) and those who were earlier scattered are now united. The results of this will be visible on May 25, when votes will be cast in Delhi," Rai said.

The AAP is contesting four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while its alliance partner Congress has fielded candidates in the three remaining seats. PTI VIT RC