AAP has given in under a 'goon's pressure', now questioning my character: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday attacked her party for dismissing as baseless her assault allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, and said the AAP has given in under a "goon's pressure" and is now questioning her character.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said, has taken a "U-turn" two days after it accepted that Kumar had "misbehaved" with her.

Her reaction came after AAP leader Atishi at a press conference said that the assault case is a BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal. Maliwal is the "face" of this "conspiracy" and the allegations levelled by her against Kumar are "baseless", Atishi said.

Taking to X, Maliwal in a post in Hindi, said, "The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party had accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn." On Tuesday, senior AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable" and had claimed that Kumar had "misbehaved" with her.

Without naming Kumar, she said, "This goon is threatening the party (AAP) saying that 'if I get arrested, I will reveal all the secrets'. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter." "Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes," Maliwal said on X.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence.

Atishi said that Kumar has also filed a police complaint against Maliwal.