AAP has lost majority in MCD: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost its majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and challenged Mayor Mahesh Khichi to convene a special session of the House on March 1 to prove the numbers.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, said the AAP's reluctance to allow the formation of the municipal standing committee over the past two years has brought the corporation's development and administrative work to a halt.

"In the past few months, several AAP councilors have joined the BJP, raising serious doubts about the AAP's majority in the corporation," Singh said.

He alleged that the mayor's decision to conduct a House session on Tuesday for only three minutes, without the opposition present, was unconstitutional and a clear indication that the AAP no longer holds the majority.

Challenging the mayor, Singh demanded that a full session of the House be called on March 1 to settle the matter. PTI NSM AS AS