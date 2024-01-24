AAP high command to take final decision on alliance with Congress in Punjab: Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday asserted that a final decision on an alliance with the Congress in Punjab will be taken by the party high command.

Pathak's remarks come in the wake of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stating his party would not enter into an alliance with the Congress in the state.

Replying to a question on his party's alliance with the Congress, Mann said he has said many times that "Punjab will become a hero in the country and the AAP will win 13-0 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls".

Asked about the AAP's alliance with the Congress for the Chandigarh mayoral poll, Mann said, "Then you can make it 14," indicating that the AAP could also contest the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Talking to PTI-Video, Pathak said, "This is not something new. The local units of both the AAP and the Congress (in Punjab) have been saying that they don't need an alliance there. The final decision on this will be taken by the party high command. The local unit and state leaders can have different aspirations but no official decision has been taken on this." He underlined that the party high command will take a final decision.

There have been two meetings till now between the AAP and Congress on the issue of seat sharing in five states -- Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana and Gujarat.

"There have been two meetings and they have taken place in a positive atmosphere. There was detailed discussion on local aspirations, local politics and national politics in a constructive manner. All things will be clearer," he said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party has decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone in the state.

Pathak was asked whether Mann's and Banerjee's remarks are a twin blow for the INDIA bloc.

"All the constituents of the INDIA bloc want to make it a success in a constructive manner. Every political party has its own politics and its own ideology. When they sit together for seat-sharing talks, it is not going to be a small issue. There will be small things. I feel when you intention is clear, things get sorted and everything will be fine," he stressed. PTI SLB AS AS