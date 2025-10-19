AAP hits out at BJP-led Delhi govt after fire at MP flats

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The AAP hit out at the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, accusing it of ruining the national capital, a day after a fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, where several flats are allotted to Members of Parliament (MPs).

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "In just six months, the BJP has ruined everything in Delhi." He quote tweeted TMC MP Saket Gokhale's post in which he flagged the "dismal state of affairs" in Delhi under the BJP government "There are 3 fire stations within a 5 min distance. none of them responded when the staff in the building called. I then personally called the Fire Dept at 1:22pm. And the first fire engine showed up 25 minutes later. The fire system of the building had no water. The fire alarm is dead.

"Eventually, people evacuated amidst a blazing inferno," he charged in a post on X.

He also alleged that ambulances showed up an hour later, and none of them had even a first-aid kit.

"If it takes 25 mins for the fire brigade to respond to a fire near Parliament, imagine what would be the state in other parts of Delhi? "Delhi CM @gupta_rekha needs to answer for the abysmal state of her govt," he said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said the fire was completely extinguished by 1.45 PM.

"Due to coordinated response of CPWD officials and the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the situation was brought under control quickly.

"There were no casualties reported in the incident. All fire-fighting systems installed in the building were operational and were effectively used to contain the fire before the arrival of fire tenders," it said.

Echoing similar sentiments as Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also attacked the BJP dispensation.

"In just six months, the BJP's tall claims of development have been exposed! "The BJP, which came to power with grand promises, is now struggling even to manage Delhi. If this is the condition of the Rajya Sabha MPs' residence, imagine how safe the common people must feel," he said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI SLB AMJ AMJ