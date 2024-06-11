AAP holds protest against 'corruption' in NEET results in Noida

Noida, Jun 11 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday staged a protest here alleging corruption in the recently announced results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical studies.

The AAP's demonstration took place at Sector 19, where the protesters raised slogans and submitted a memorandum addressed to City Magistrate Shalabh Rathi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET, on Saturday said the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates.

The statement came amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

Rakesh Awana, the District General Secretary of AAP, accused government agencies of "crushing the dreams" of students who aspire to become doctors.

"The release of the NEET results on the same day as the Lok Sabha election results suggests potential corruption. Sixty-seven students scored the perfect 720 marks, many of whom were from the same coaching centre, and others received 718 or 719 marks," Awana said in a statement.

"How it was possible for students to score 718 or 719 marks when a single wrong or unanswered question should result in a deduction of four or five marks. It suggests serious errors and corruption in the NEET examination process," he added.

Through the memorandum, the AAP workers have urged the authorities to take immediate action to investigate and address the alleged irregularities in the NEET results. PTI KIS BHJ BHJ