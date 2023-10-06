AAP holds protests across Punjab against Sanjay Singh's arrest

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) The AAP held protests across Punjab on Friday against the arrest of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Ministers in the Punjab government, AAP MLAs and leaders from the state and the district level took part in the protests, the party said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday took into custody Singh -- the second high-profile AAP leader arrested after Manish Sisodia -- in the case related to alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

The AAP termed Singh's arrest as a "dictatorial step" of the Narendra Modi government, the statement said.

In Jalandhar's Nakodar, AAP MP Shushil Kumar Rinku, Punjab Minister Balkar Singh, MLA Raman Arora, and other leaders held protests with a large number of party workers.

Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak led the protest in Pathankot where AAP workers set fire to an effigy of Modi, the statement said.

The protest in Amritsar was led by Minister Harbhajan Singh while Meet Hayer, another minister in the AAP-led Punjab government, was at the forefront of the protest in Barnala.

In Bathinda, the AAP took out a protest march against Singh's arrest.

Budh Ram, the working president of the AAP's Punjab unit, said in a statement, "The ED did not find even a single penny or a single illegal document from Sanjay Singh's house. All this is being done just to scare and silence us but no matter what Prime Minister Modi does, he cannot stop us." "No matter how many raids ED and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) do, no matter how many arrests they make, they cannot stop us," he added. PTI SUN SZM