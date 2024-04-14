AAP holds 'Save Constitution Day' stir in Haryana

Kurukshetra, Apr 14 (PTI) The AAP on Sunday observed 'Save Constitution Day' stir here and hit out at the central government over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given a call to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' (Save Constitution, remove dictatorship) across the country on April 14 on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian constitution.

A similar protest was also organised in Punjab's Jalandhar.

AAP Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta, who is contesting from the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat as the opposition INDIA bloc candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said the BJP could not digest the good work done by Kejriwal in the fields of health, education and other sectors.

Many governments were formed after the independence of the country, but the present BJP government wants to impose dictatorship in the country. The Constitution framed by Ambedkar is being crushed, he said.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, he said that the people of the country would give a befitting reply to the BJP dispensation.

"Today they may have jailed Arvind Kejriwal, but they cannot imprison his thinking," he said.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped. PTI COR SUN RHL