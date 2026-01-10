AAP holds statewide protests in Punjab against circulation of Atishi's 'doctored' video

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged protests across Punjab, accusing the BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal of hurting religious sentiments by circulating a “doctored” video of senior party leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi.

The AAP alleged that the “edited” video, which amounted to “beadbi” (sacrilege) of the Guru Sahib, was circulated on social media for political gain.

The party also said an FIR has been registered in the matter, and a forensic examination has “confirmed deliberate manipulation” of the clip.

On Friday, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate filed an FIR in connection with uploading and circulating the “edited” and “doctored” video of Atishi in the Delhi Assembly.

Using the clip, Delhi BJP leaders, including Law Minister Kapil Mishra, alleged on Tuesday that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Assembly during a debate on a programme organised by the Delhi government to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru last November.

The Delhi Assembly has taken cognisance of the FIR, with Speaker Vijender Gupta saying strict action will be taken against the Jalandhar police commissioner for “breach of privilege” because the video clip is a property of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

On Saturday, hundreds of AAP workers held demonstrations outside the residences of BJP leader Ashwani Sharma in Pathankot, Congress leader Pargat Singh in Jalandhar Cantonment, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Lambi, and Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Bholath.

Senior AAP leader and the party’s Punjab in-charge, Manish Sisodia, said those who circulate fake videos for petty political interests and insult Guru Sahibs deserve strict action.

In a post on X, Sisodia said public anger against such leaders is justified, and demanded that those responsible be sent to jail.

He also alleged that several leaders from the BJP, Congress and the SAD shared the “edited” video, which was originally posted by a BJP minister from Delhi, and claimed the act showed a coordinated attempt to spread misinformation.

Addressing a protest in Jalandhar, Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat claimed the opposition parties are resorting to false propaganda because they have failed to challenge the Bhagwant Mann government on development and governance issues.

“Leaders from all three opposition parties knowingly circulated the edited video to mislead the public without considering its consequences,” Bhagat said.

The AAP leaders said the party will not tolerate any attempt to hurt religious sentiments or mislead people with “fabricated” content.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru into the controversy.

In a video post on X, Atishi claimed that she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly on the issue of stray dogs.

But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur into it, she claimed, referring to the clip.

The former Delhi chief minister also said that she belongs to a family in which, for generations, the eldest son adopted Sikhism.

She would rather die than insult the Guru Sahib, Atishi said. PTI VSD ARI