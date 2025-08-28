AAP in Punjab treading same path as Cong, forgets promises after coming to power: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday attacked the ruling AAP in Punjab, saying it was treading the same path like Congress, which was to make tall promises at the time of polls, but forget them after coming to power.

Saini, who was speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of Haryana cabinet meeting, first took a dig at the Congress, saying, "Congress brings 'ghoshna patra', but when it assumes power, it forgets it and throws that into the dustbin." "They say one thing, but do another and the net result is zero. Same position is of AAP in Punjab." "AAP in Punjab had promised before polls that women will be given monthly financial assistance. More than three-and-a-half years have passed, but they have failed to fulfil that promise. Now, when the next polls (in Punjab) come they will again come up with some promises," Saini said.

Saini on Thursday said the 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' will be implemented in Haryana from September 25 under which eligible women will be given Rs 2,100 monthly assistance, fulfilling a key poll promise of the ruling BJP.

He also said promises made by the Congress to women in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh remain unfulfilled till date He said that wherever there is a government under the leadership of Prime Minister, be it Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Haryana, every promise made to the people is being fulfilled.

"Yeh Narendra Modi ki guarantee hai, yahi toh guarantee hai. Congress ka toh Chinese saamaan hai, uski guarantee thodi hoti hai, koi guarantee nahi (Prime Minister Modi's guarantee means whatever he promises, he delivers. But the Congress' guarantee is like Chinese goods, which come with no guarantee at all)," Saini alleged.

Describing AAP and Congress as two sides of the same coin, Saini said that the women of Punjab have lost faith in their government and people there are now looking towards BJP with hope for welfare schemes.

He alleged that just as the Congress party hollowed out Punjab earlier, the AAP is treading the same path by failing to deliver on the promises made to women during elections.

The people of Punjab have now made up their mind and well understood that Prime Minister Modi is the only leader under whose leadership historic works of public welfare are being carried out across the country. In contrast, the AAP government in Punjab has proved to be a failure on all three fronts, will, intent and policy, he claimed.

Replying to a question, Saini said that some parties seek votes during elections but later abandon the people to their fate.

He reminded that the Congress had raised the issue of the Laado Laxmi Yojana during the last session before the monsoon session and also asked questions on it.

But when they were asked why the promises made to the women by the Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have not been fulfilled till now, they had no answer, he said.

He said that the Haryana government is purchasing all crops of farmers at MSP, "while no such arrangements exist in Punjab. Similarly, while the Ayushman Yojana in Haryana provides health insurance benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh, the people of Punjab are deprived of this facility". PTI SUN NB NB