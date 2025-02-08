AAP, Kejriwal punished by people of Delhi: Union minister Lalan

Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Arvind Kejriwal was being punished by the people of Delhi for 11 years of "misrule".

As the AAP is staring at defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the senior JD(U) leader also accused Kejriwal of being unfair towards migrants from Bihar and behaving as if the national capital was the latter’s "fiefdom".

"We had sensed what would be going to happen in Delhi Assembly polls while campaigning for the BJP-led NDA. The people were fed up with AAP's propensity for tall talk and engage in a squabble with the Centre," Lalan told reporters.

People did not have access to something so basic as drinking water and all Kejriwal had to offer was boasts, alleged Lalan who also claimed that "Purvanchali" (eastern) migrants were humiliated by the former Delhi CM.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AAP government forced the migrant population to flee. When they came back to their home state, our government did not complain of resource crunch but provided them with all necessary help," claimed Lalan.

Kejriwal had the gall to say that the people of Bihar reached Delhi by trains and returned after availing of free medical treatment provided in there, the former JD(U) president claimed, adding: "He spoke as if Delhi was not the national capital but his fiefdom." Lalan alleged that despite having ascended to power on the anti-corruption plank, Kejriwal and his party "made money and indulged in boastful talk".

Lalan also mocked RJD president Lalu Prasad for "dreaming" that his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav could become the next CM of Bihar where assembly polls are due later this year when JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar would run for a fifth consecutive term in office.

The JD(U) leader also lambasted Yadav for submitting a memorandum to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan a few days ago, in which alleged deterioration in law and order in Bihar was highlighted.

"Yadav should recall the days when his father and mother (Rabri Devi) ruled Bihar. People were afraid of stepping out of their homes after sunset. Now you can freely move around in all parts of Bihar at all times", claimed the former state minister.

Lalan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing generous help for Bihar in the budget presented earlier this week.

The BJP won five seats and AAP six in the Delhi Assembly election, according to the latest EC data. The saffron party is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the BJP ahead in a further 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 16. PTI NAC NN