AAP launches campaign against Delhi's new school fee regulation law

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The opposition Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday launched a campaign against the new school fee law, alleging it empowers private schools to increase fees arbitrarily while curbing parents' participation in decision-making.

There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations.

The BJP government on Monday issued a statement, saying that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given his assent to the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency Regulation) Act, 2025, following which the government officially notified the law.

A day later, AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj kicked off the campaign against the law and distributed pamphlets outside a private school in Sheikh Sarai.

Party MLA Jarnail Singh led a similar drive in Tilak Nagar.

AAP's student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), will spearhead the initiative by holding awareness drives outside schools across Delhi.

The pamphlets, printed in Hindi and English, claim the new law benefits private school owners at the cost of parents and lacks provisions to roll back fee hikes introduced in April this year.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of passing the legislation without consulting either the opposition or parents' associations.

"This law has been imposed on Delhiites in secret, without any discussion. Parents will be reduced to mute spectators while private schools will enjoy unchecked powers to raise fees," he said.

According to the AAP, parents' associations have repeatedly sought meetings with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, but they have not been granted time.

The party plans to continue the campaign daily, targeting different schools in each assembly constituency. "This drive will go on until parents are fully aware of the BJP government's collusion with private schools," Bharadwaj added.