AAP launches 'Kejriwal Aayenge' campaign ahead of Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) AAP on Thursday launched a campaign called 'Kejriwal Aayenge' in the run up to the assembly polls in Delhi next year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The party has launched the 'Kejriwal Aayenge' campaign. Hoardings of Kejriwal with the tagline 'Kejriwal Aayenge' have been put up in the national capital. The party's new slogan is 'Sisodia aa gaye hai, Kejriwal aayenge'," an AAP functionary said.

Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was recently granted bail in the excise policy case after 17 months in jail. AAP leaders have expressed hope that Kejriwal would also be granted bail soon. PTI SLB SZM