AAP launches 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The AAP on Friday launched the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign to collect people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as the Delhi chief minister if he is arrested.

Advertisment

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The chief minister did not appear before the central agency, claiming that its summons was "illegal and politically motivated".

The party alleged that Kejriwal could be arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".

On the first day of the campaign on Friday, AAP Delhi state convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Laxmi Nagar area.

Advertisment

"We told the people that Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of work for them. The chief minister has provided free electricity, water, healthcare, education, facilitated bus travel for women and pilgrimage trips for the elderly, so he should not resign but run the government from jail," he said.

"People also firmly opined that these arrests are happening under an agenda. In this situation, he should not resign," he added.

Rai said the campaign will continue till December 20.

Advertisment

From December 21 to December 24, the party will hold dialogues with people in all 250 municipal wards of Delhi and collect their opinions.

"Whatever opinion the public has, we will present this report to CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP is making these arrests out of fear of losing in the Lok Sabha elections. Our job is to awaken the public. The people have the opportunity to respond to this in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

He claimed that people were angry at the BJP's "conspiracy" to arrest Kejriwal.

"People are asking why does the BJP want to arrest a chief minister who has done so much good work for Delhi," Rai said in a post on X. PTI SLB SMN