AAP launches 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' drive; ex-CM calls party workers biggest strength

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) With Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday kicked off a "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" (Will bring back Kejriwal) campaign in the national capital to emphasise the leadership of its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

The campaign launch was marked by a series of video messages issued by key party figures urging AAP workers to unite and extend their full support to the party for the next few months.

In his address on X, Kejriwal called the party workers the "biggest strength" of AAP, urging them to leave aside other commitments and focus solely on the election campaign.

"AAP is the only hope for our country," Kejriwal claimed as he highlighted the importance of this election cycle.

Warning that the opposing forces will try everything in their book to defeat the party, Kejriwal insisted that AAP must stay resolute.

The campaign was bolstered by video messages from other AAP leaders as well.

Echoing Kejriwal's sentiments, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi cited the party's achievements in the past decade, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

"AAP workers are our real strength. In the past 10 years, we have achieved what no other government could in 75 years since Independence," Atishi said, rallying support for Kejriwal's re-election.

Senior party leader Manish Sisodia also expressed confidence in the dedication of AAP workers, citing their resilience in difficult times.

"Even in the toughest situations, AAP workers have stood like a rock with Kejriwal and the party. We need to maintain this spirit and respond to every conspiracy with unity in the upcoming Assembly elections," Sisodia said.

The "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" campaign is being amplified across AAP's social media platforms, with Kejriwal projecting the party as a "fresh breeze" in Indian politics focused on "development, education, and healthcare". PTI MHS ARI